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North Attleborough Pet of the Week—Buzz
By Max Bowen,13 days ago
Poor Buzz has been through a lot in the last few months. He is a neutered male, up to date with vaccines and is ready to find his new home. Buzz is a little nervous, and will need a calm and patient adopter that will give him time to come out of his shell. He does well with other cats, but due to his timidness, a home without any young kids or excitable dogs would be best.
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