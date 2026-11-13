undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Texas QB Arch Manning gets his first officially licensed bobblehead for Longhorns fans
By Anika Engler,9 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is getting his first officially licensed bobblehead, unveiled Friday by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. The limited-edition collectible features Manning wearing his burnt orange No. 16 jersey and white pants, holding a football in a throwing position. The...