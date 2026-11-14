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MOONLIGHT DESIRES Blast Off With New Video “Major Tom (Coming Home)”
By Keith Clement,13 days ago
MOONLIGHT DESIRES Blast Off With New Video “Major Tom (Coming Home)”. New EP “Totally Tubular 80’s Party Machine” Out Nov 27th, 2026. Hamilton, ON’s masters of nostalgia-fueled hard rock, Moonlight Desires return with another high-octane reimagining of a massive ’80s anthem with the release of their forthcoming EP “Totally Tubular 80’s Party Machine,” due out November 27, 2026 via Infamous Butcher Records.