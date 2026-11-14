undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Asundexian Approved for Secondary Stroke Prevention, Fast Track Designations Granted to 2 Investigational Therapies, New CTE Findings Emerge
13 days ago
Below is a transcript of the video. Welcome to the Neurology News Network, my name is Louie Pasculli and here’s a look at some of the top stories in Neurology. TheFDA was quite busy this week, approving Bayer's asundexian, an oral factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor, to reduce the risk of recurrent stroke in adults following a noncardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA). Marketed as Sunharbo, the therapy becomes the first FXIa inhibitor approved for secondary stroke prevention.