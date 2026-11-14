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A Little Mischief, a Whole Lot of Groove: Jasper Dan Bring the Fun, the Twang and the Rock ‘n’ Roll with Their New Single ‘Tequila & Lime’
By Keith Clement,13 days ago
A soundcheck favourite, a new dobro-style guitar and a mischievous lyrical twist help shape the South African band’s latest release. South African Southern Rock band Jasper Dan release their new single ‘Tequila & Lime’ on Friday, 13 November 2026. Combining classic Southern Rock with a rockabilly bounce, a touch of surf-rock and a resonator guitar’s distinctive Mexican flavour, the track moves from playful verses about tequila and temptation to an earworm chorus that gets straight to the point. The single offers the first taste of the band’s forthcoming album, ‘Hold the Salt and Lime’, which launches on 12 February 2027.