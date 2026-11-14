undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
TX2 Release New Aingle ‘I AM THE ENEMY’
By Keith Clement,13 days ago
Currently on tour in the US with Catch Your Breath, Arankai and Colorblind. TX2 announced for Welcome To Rockville and ShipRocked 2027. Colorado alternative trailblazers TX2 have today released their new single ‘I AM THE ENEMY’, a bold statement about embracing who you are in a world that constantly scrutinises you. With an audience now spanning over 4.5 million followers across social media, TX2 have built a powerful connection with their fanbase, continuing to make their mark with music that resonates far beyond the scene.