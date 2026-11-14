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GROPE Release New Single And Video “Silver Dust”
By Keith Clement,12 days ago
Danish metal outfit GROPE release the new single and video “Silver Dust” today – a long-awaited track that has been nearly 30 years in the making. Originally written by guitarist and producer Tue Madsen for what was intended to be the band’s second album, the song remained unfinished for decades, until the band’s return and the arrival of new vocalist Denneren finally provided the missing pieces.