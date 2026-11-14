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HAINT RELEASE LEAD SINGLE AND ANNOUNCE NEW MINI-ALBUM
By Keith Clement,13 days ago
Hard hitters HAINT have unleashed their heavy new single and official music video, Poison The Stream, taken from their upcoming mini-album, Every Scar Tells A Story, out Friday 12th February 2027. Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjtZcyunwFg . Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0BGF8K5nhvsuBod9Ane3VZ . Formed in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 2016 by long-time...