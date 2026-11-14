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Audio Reign – Adelaide Rockers Release New Single “Right Wrong Love Hate”
By Keith Clement,13 days ago
Adelaide hard rockers Audio Reign return with new single, Right Wrong Love Hate, the second taste of their forthcoming new album, Resurgam. A powerful anthem about personal accountability, the choices we make, and the impact our words and actions have on others. Right Wrong Love Hate challenges toxic behaviour, peer pressure and the spread of hate, reminding us that our choices have consequences and that we all have a responsibility to how we treat those around us.