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Is Samuel Sewall’s 17th-century treasure trove, worth $3 million, still in Shrewsbury?
By Michael Perna Jr.,13 days ago
SHREWSBURY – The Salem Witch Trials has been a part of Massachusetts history since the 1600s. Judge Samuel Sewall (1652-1730) played a large part in those trials, playing a role in the conviction, and subsequent execution, of many of the Salem residents suspected of practicing witchcraft back in those days. In later years, he realized that the trials had been a great mistake and publicly repented for the part he had played in that terrible period.