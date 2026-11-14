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Cool Sunday Ahead Before a Gradual Warm-Up Through Next Week
By Hannah Fink,13 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cool and dry conditions continue across the Gulf Coast today, with increasing clouds and a few isolated showers possible later. After another cold night, temperatures will gradually moderate through the week, with afternoon highs returning to the 70s by Friday. We’re also watching for strengthening easterly winds over the Gulf that will create hazardous beach and marine conditions early next week.