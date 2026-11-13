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Four Phelps County employers named First Certified Family Friendly Workplace-37 businesses
By Family Friendly Workplace-37,5 days ago
HOLDREGE — The Family Friendly Workplace-37 (FFW-37) program has announced its first four certified businesses in Phelps County: the Don Sjogren YMCA, Phelps Memorial Health Center, Bridal Isle, and Lincoln Federal Savings Bank, Member FDIC. Don Sjogren YMCA, Phelps Memorial Health Center, Bridal Isle, and Lincoln Federal Savings Bank...