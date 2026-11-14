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Browns vs. Texans: 3 keys to the game for a Cleveland victory
By Abby Mueller,13 days ago
There a several keys to the game that can help the Browns bounce back against the Texans. The Cleveland Browns are hoping to break their losing streak against the Houston Texans in Week 10 after falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints two weeks in a row. They will also be in front of the home crowd after two weeks on the road, which should help energize the players on both sides of the ball. What areas of the game should the Browns focus on to secure a win over the Texans?