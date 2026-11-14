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FAA ground stop could impact Browns vs. Texans, rest of Week 10 in a big way
By Jared Mueller,13 days ago
Houston Texans might see their Cleveland Browns prep schedule changed due to FAA ground stop, but will the refs make it?. When it comes to things of importance, sports might be much lower on the totem pole than many of us devoted fans realize or even think about. Friday’s FAA ground stop to all outgoing flights was an example of a real-world issue impacting many people in many ways, but it could also impact the world of sports.