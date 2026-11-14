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Letter to the editor: Not red states, not blue states, but the United States
By Tribune-Review,12 days ago
What if it was more than, “I gave up affordable gas, groceries, healthcare and peace, and all I got was this lousy red ballcap”? What if enough of us just got tired of the silliness, ickiness, crassness, unforced errors and bad decisions and concluded that the powers that be lacked the essential smarts, will and common decency to ever get us out of their mess? One big “Shut up, grow up and get out!!” dispatched to king, court and courtiers — the doting throng of gazillionaire tech donors and other pay-to-players.