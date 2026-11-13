undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Small Acts, BIG Change: More than $785,000 raised through Give BIG Lexington 2026
By Lexington Community Foundation,7 days ago
LEXINGTON — Give BIG Lexington 2026 brought together five area communities (Lexington, Cozad, Elwood, Gothenburg, and Overton), raising more than $785,000 in support of local causes, organizations, and projects. In Lexington, the generosity was especially remarkable, with the community raising over $565,000 for 75 causes. Every donation, volunteer hour,...