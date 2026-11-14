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This week’s Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer reports
13 days ago
District 6 - Two Harbors CO Sean Williams (Ely 1) reports a break from prior steady rain and the arrival of mild temperatures made for one of the most active deer seasonsinmemory.Although hunters were out in force, that didn’t seem to affect the number of deer taken and very little success was seen. Several grouse hunters who arrived expecting to take advantage of what they believed would less small game hunting pressure found there was likely fewer grouse than deer.
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