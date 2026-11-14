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Tough Soybean Acres Prompt Interest in Canola
13 days ago
Canola is attracting interest from farmers looking for additional crop rotation options, particularly on acres where soybean production has been challenging. BASF Agronomic Solutions Advisor Sara Swenson says some growers in northwest Minnesota are exploring canola as an alternative on fields affected by iron deficiency chlorosis or nematodes. “They just can’t get past maybe 25, 30-bushel soybeans, and it’s just not making the cut anymore, so they’re looking to add it into their rotation.” Switching to canola doesn’t require more than changing planter plates. “If you can get a good contract price with it, which seems to be good lately, it seems to be paying out a lot more than our typical soybean crop on more of those tough acres.” BASF is hosting canola agronomic meetings on Tuesday in Nome and Wednesday in Mahnomen. Click here to listen to the interview.
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