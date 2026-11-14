undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
College Football Top Prop for Week 11
By Josh Gross,13 days ago
(-112, FanDuel) South Carolina will be without starting running back Matt Fuller for the second consecutive game, as he’s expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after undergoing ankle surgery. While it was Isaiah Augustave who led the way in snaps (34 to 31) last week, it was Jabree Coleman who saw more touches (13 to 12). It does feel like it could be a bit of a 50/50 split, though last week could have also been more to do with efficiency, as Coleman saw 15 touches to Augustave’s 8 versus Oklahoma, when Fuller got hurt. Arkansas is allowing a 45.6% success rate against the run this season and Coleman’s 46.3% success rate is actually 5% better than Fuller’s.