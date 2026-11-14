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Christmas DIYs, Vintage Charm, Handmade Gifts and Holiday Recipes
12 days ago
Explore Christmas DIYs, vintage charm, handmade gifts and holiday recipes in The Cottage Market’s new Saturday Collection. Hi friends! How is everyone doing? I hope you are having a wonderful week! How’s the weather where you are? Here in New Jersey, the temperatures suddenly decided to take a dive! This morning we were all the way down to 39 degrees! BRRRR!!! I guess Mother Nature is reminding us that winter is just around the corner!