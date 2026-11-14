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Weekend forecast works out well for late season yard cleanup
By Michael Schlesinger,13 days ago
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Get out and do the yard work this weekend. The wind won't be brisk and temperatures will be fairly seasonable with daytime readings in the 40s to near 50. Look for a moderation with the temps all week long. In fact, some of us could be in the 60s by the end of the coming week. Lows at night will start in the 20s but rise to the 40s by late in the week. We could see more clouds by late in the week with an approaching front. But I don't see a drastic cooldown at all in this forecast.