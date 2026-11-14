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Locals Are OBSESSED With the Sweet and Savory Breakfast Surprises at This Cafe in Cottonwood Heights, UT
By Alvin Estañol,13 days ago
Root’d Cafe in Cottonwood Heights makes a persuasive case for giving breakfast more room on the itinerary, especially when cornflake-coated French toast enters the conversation. This Bengal Boulevard restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, with a menu that moves comfortably from powdered sugar to savory sandwiches. Its appeal...
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