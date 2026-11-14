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State Highway Patrol asks public to help identify driver of hit-and-run in Durham County
13 days ago
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking the public to help identify the driver of a serious pedestrian hit-and-run crash from last week in Durham County. On Nov. 7, around 5:30 p.m., a woman, Windy Michelle Bixler, was walking on Glenn Road near Packard Street in northeast Durham when she was hit by a vehicle, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
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