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Pharma Keeps Cutting the Wrong People
By Richard Meyer,13 days ago
Another quarter, another round of layoffs announced by a pharma company that, by most measures, is doing just fine. You know the pattern. A press release talks about “streamlining” and “sharpening focus.” A restructuring charge shows up on the earnings call. A few thousand people clear out their desks, and the stock ticks up for a week or two. Leadership calls it discipline. I’d call it shooting yourself in the foot, and then doing it again next year.