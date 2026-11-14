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IEDA, IFA Invite Iowans To Join In ‘Give Where You Live’ Week Nov. 15-21
By Nathan Konz,13 days ago
State officials are challenging Iowans to help local food banks and homelessness service providers during the Give Where You Live Week of Action, Nov. 15-21. The Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Economic Development Authority encourage residents to donate supplies, volunteer, or organize a collection drive, then challenge a friend, business, or community group to participate. Requested items include winter gloves, new socks, and personal care supplies. Participants can share photos or videos using #GiveWhereYouLiveIA, tag the organization they supported, and invite others to contribute. Iowa’s January 2026 Point-in-Time count identified 3,147 people experiencing homelessness, including 748 who were unsheltered. Agency employees will assemble essential supply kits Nov. 16 after hearing from Iowans who have experienced homelessness. The effort coincides with National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week and continues through Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1. Existing volunteer projects and donation drives can also join the challenge. Local organizations’ wish lists, requested supplies, and volunteer opportunities are available using the link included with this story on our website.