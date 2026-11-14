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Raith Capital Snaps Up 338-Unit Hyattsville Highline in First-Ever Sale
By Mike Johnson,13 days ago
A 338-unit apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland has changed hands for the first time since it opened, with Raith Capital Partners acquiring The Highline from The Bernstein Cos. in a deal backed by a $43.8 million acquisition loan. The property, built on the footprint of a 1968 office building, sits roughly seven miles northeast of downtown Washington, D.C.