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Labor Department Pushes Five-Job-Search Weekly Rule, Florida Claimants Already Know the Drill
By Priya Choudhury,10 days ago
The U.S. Department of Labor wants to make five job-search activities a week the national minimum for anyone collecting unemployment benefits, and claimants would have to report those activities before a check goes out. It's a standard Florida has effectively required for years, but federal regulators now want to apply it nationwide, with the proposal published this week setting off a fight over paperwork, rural job markets, and who ends up losing benefits.