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Belfast Health Center Dodges Bankruptcy With $2.8 Million Federal Rescue
By Mike Johnson,13 days ago
Penobscot Community Health Care said it has avoided an imminent bankruptcy filing after a $2.8 million investment from Maine's Rural Health Transformation Program, and the agency's Seaport Community Health Center in Belfast is now preparing to bring back limited dental services after weeks without them. The nonprofit says it has not filed for bankruptcy as of its latest public updates.
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