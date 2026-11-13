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Alexandria Eyes $117M Sports Complex to Replace Great Waves Waterpark
By Eric Ramirez,8 days ago
Alexandria officials have proposed a $117 million indoor sports and events complex at Cameron Run Regional Park that would replace Great Waves Waterpark, the decades-old attraction's mini golf course and its batting cages. The 210,000-square-foot facility would be built for flexible court and turf sports, training programs, regional and national tournaments, and larger events, with city leaders targeting a 2029 groundbreaking.
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