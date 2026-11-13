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RFK Jr. Claims Senate GOP Lost Its Grip on Him After Midterm Losses
By David Abrams,7 days ago
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says the leash Senate Republicans once held over him has snapped. Speaking as he worked to rally supporters of his Make America Healthy Again movement, Kennedy accused GOP senators of threatening to tank his nominees as a way to keep his agenda in check — and declared that threat no longer has teeth now that the midterms have come and gone.