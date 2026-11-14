undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bucks vs. Magic Player Grades: Bigs peform, team forgets how to make free throws
By Jack Trehearne,13 days ago
Yet again, Milwaukee shoots itself in the foot. On Cup night, no less!. The Milwaukee Bucks fall out of NBA Cup contention, losing 107-99 against the Orlando Magic in an improved effort. The Bucks allowed the Magic to build a double-digit lead after a poor first half, but they kept battling and won the final two quarters. Yet again, the Bucks went on multiple long stretches where they couldn’t score, which wasn’t helped by their 58% combined shooting from the charity stripe. Overall, there were some positives to take from this game, but it was another incomplete effort. Read our full summary of the game here and catch a six-minute audio recap on the Bucks+ podcast, Bucks In Six Minutes, below.