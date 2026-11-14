undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Avengers Endgame: Encore’s Post-Credits Scene Provides Hulk's Son With A New Purpose For Doomsday
By Jackson Hayes,13 days ago
Marvel Studios is going to go to war when it releases Avengers: Doomsday later this year, as the highly anticipated film will go head-to-head with Dune: Part Three at the box office. To get a leg up on the competition and build hype, the company has put Avengers: Endgame back in theaters as a new version called Encore, featuring new scenes that tie into the events of Doomsday. While most are par for the course, one stands out because it brings back a major MCU hero and makes a forgotten one more relevant than ever.
1