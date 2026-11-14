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CDFW: More California Communities Becoming ‘Bear Country’ as Black Bears Seen in Lower Elevations
13 days ago
November 14, 2026 - California’s black bears are on the move and turning up in some surprising places. In early August, a yearling black bear was spotted within the Roseville and Rocklin city limits in Placer County. Earlier in the year, another adult female and her two young cubs were confirmed in Granite Bay, also in Placer County. The age of the young cubs indicated they were born in the suburbs outside of Sacramento and didn’t wander in from high mountain habitat above.
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