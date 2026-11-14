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Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal On New California Law Protecting Kids From Unregulated Diet Pills And What It Means For You
13 days ago
November 14, 2026 - SACRAMENTO – Earlier this year, California passed a new law, AB 2030, that limits the sale of. fat-loss or muscle-building supplements to minors. Children are at a developmentally vulnerable period of their lives, where products aimed at transforming their bodies can have far-ranging consequences on their health. For that reason, this law ensures that fat-loss and muscle-building products are left to the discretion of parents and doctors.