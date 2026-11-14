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U.S. Senate Unanimously Passes California Senator Adam Schiff’s Bill to Designate National Scenic Trail in Bay Area
13 days ago
November 14, 2026 - Washington, D.C. – This week, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed U.S. Senator Adam Schiff. (D-Calif.)’s legislation to begin the process to designate the Bay Area Ridge Trail as a National Scenic Trail. This designation would enhance the trail’s visibility as a world-class recreation opportunity and attract new visitors, in addition to helping connect the different routes within the trail.