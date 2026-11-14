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Leonard Parise, 73, of Kenosha – Obituary
By Racine County Eye Staff,13 days ago
Leonard “Len” Parise, 73, of Kenosha, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at home. Len was born in Kenosha to Leonard and Delores (nee: Pfeiffer) Parise. He was a graduate of Bradford High School. Len grew up in the automobile industry as his father owned Parise Motors. On August 24, 1974 he was united in marriage with Sandra Hoaglan. Len started his career as a car sales associate at Allen Buick, where he learned many of his talents as a highly respected professional. He worked for several auto dealers throughout his 55 years in the industry, and Len was currently employed with Porcaro Ford in Racine. His life centered around cars, motorcycles and most of all, his family. Attending car shows was at the top of the family outing list. Len held a special place in his heart for his 3 granddaughters.