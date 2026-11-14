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California Insurance Commissioner Lara Launches Statewide Effort to Establish Consumer Safeguards for AI in Insurance; Announces Virtual Public Discussion Workshop on December 15, 2026
13 days ago
The California Department of Insurance is inviting consumers, insurance companies, researchers, technology developers, advocates, and members of the public to help shape how emerging technologies are used within the nation’s largest insurance market. Input gathered through the Department’s Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence (RUAI) Survey and upcoming public workshop will help inform future regulatory and policy considerations aimed at protecting consumers while supporting responsible innovation.