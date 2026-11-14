undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
California Governor Gavin Newsom Declares to the World That America’s Climate Fight Is Far From Over As He Spoke at the United Nations Climate Summit
13 days ago
As Americans turn the page on Donald Trump, California is building a safer future less dependent on expensive, volatile global oil markets. Governor Gavin Newsom took the world stage at COP31 with a clear message: America’s climate fight is far from over, and states and regions aren’t waiting for Washington. The Governor and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom also met with Australia’s lead climate minister and visited the Ocean Pavilion co-led by California’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.