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Trump’s Department of the Interior Proposes Rule to Allow Hunting in California’s Castle Mountains National Monument and Craters of the Moon National Monument in Idaho
13 days ago
November 14, 2026 - WASHINGTON — On Friday, the U.S. Department of the Interior released the following:. The Department of the Interior and the National Park Service today announced proposed regulations that would allow hunting in Castle Mountains National Monument in California and Craters of the Moon National Monument in Idaho, to implement a directive in Executive Order 14429, "Reinvigorating America's Hunting Heritage” that gave the Department 90 days to allow hunting within the two Monuments. This directive advances the Trump administration's policy to reinvigorate, protect and expand America's hunting heritage.