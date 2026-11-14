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National Parks Conservation Association Reports Trump-Vance Administration Proposes to Bypass Congressional Authority in Latest Attack to Allow Hunting on California’s Castle Mountains National Monument and Craters of the Moon National Monument in Idaho
13 days ago
Castle Mountains National Monument in California NPS photo. “We must not allow the people’s national parks to be changed with the swipe of a pen" -- NPCA Senior Wildlife Program Director Bart Melton. November 14, 2026 - WASHINGTON –On Friday, the National Park Service announced a proposed rule to...