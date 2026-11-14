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ACE DORAN 18th Annual Bobby Martin Memorial USCS Flip Flop 50 at Riverside postponed again until November 20th and 21st
13 days ago
Atlanta, GA – Wednesday, November11, 2026 – Due to the low evening temperatures predicted on Friday and Saturday, November 13th and 14th, the United Sprint Car Series’ sanctioned and promoted event, the ACE DORAN 18th Annual Bobby Martin Flip Flop 50 Sprint Car Shootout, has been postponed until next weekend, Friday and Saturday, November 20th and 21st. The event will serve as the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour and the Riverside Speedway 20z6 Sean Finale.