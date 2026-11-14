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Oscar Piastri opens up on McLaren struggles: Where did the magic go and how to get it back?
By Paul Velasco,12 days ago
Oscar Piastri admitted he lost the natural rhythm that once made him a Formula 1 World Championship contender, revealing how the sport's radical 2026 regulations contributed to his prolonged slump at McLaren. The Australian's struggles stretch back to the latter stages of 2025, when his seemingly commanding title challenge unravelled....