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Max Verstappen gets an "11 out of 10" for Sao Paulo masterclass despite Red Bull shortcomings
By Paul Velasco,12 days ago
Christian Danner hailed Max Verstappen's remarkable drive from 21st to second at the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix, awarding the Red Bull driver an extraordinary 11 out of 10 for overcoming a badly handling car in treacherous conditions. The former F1 driver believes Verstappen's performance at Interlagos demonstrated his...