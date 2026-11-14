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FIA sparks a press freedom dispute after banning Formula 1 journalist for Charles Leclerc criticism
By Paul Velasco,13 days ago
The FIA has sparked a press freedom dispute after stripping veteran Formula 1 journalist Jonathan McEvoy of his media accreditation over his column on Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, prompting the Daily Mail to boycott the final three Grands Prix of 2026. The British newspaper confirmed on Friday that it would...
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