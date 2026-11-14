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Scientists Discover How Exercise Could Help Protect the Brain From Parkinson’s
By Neuroprotection,13 days ago
Exercise may offer benefits for Parkinson’s disease that extend far beyond physical movement. Exercise may benefit people with Parkinson’s disease in ways that go far beyond building strength and improving mobility. A review of 129 studies suggests that contracting muscles release chemical messengers capable of influencing brain health, potentially helping vulnerable nerve cells resist damage.