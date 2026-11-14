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AP hangs on for epic semifinal win over West Lyon
By Jon Mohwinkle,13 days ago
It took all 48 minutes, but the #3 (1A) Aplington-Parkersburg football team battled to a 27-22 win over #2 (1A) West Lyon in a 1A semifinal Friday, as aired on 99 The Wave. AP took the opening drive down the field, and Mason Pruisner ran in his first of three touchdowns from two yards out. After the teams traded empty possessions, the Wildcats got on the board with 2:10 left in the first half on a 44-yard punt return touchdown, tying the game. But AP took over possession, and Devan Eberhart gave the Falcons the lead back.