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"I Was Wrong": Skyrim's Lead Designer Admits One of the Game's Biggest Mistakes 15 Years Later
By Aleksandr Manin,13 days ago
Bruce Nesmith, lead designer of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, explained on The Examined Game podcast what mistake he made while creating the game. It's about the character level cap. Every skill in Skyrim can be raised to 100, and as Nesmith explained, that mathematically implied a limit of level 81. During development, it didn't bother him: "I didn't think of that."