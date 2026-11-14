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Jamestown Woman Charged with DWI After Fleeing From Collision
13 days ago
A Jamestown woman was charged with DWI after fleeing from an collision on November 13th. Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a vehicle leaving the scene of a collision at approximately 11:25 p.m. They found the suspect, 32-year-old Heather Chamberlin, in the downtown area still in her car. The investigation determined Chamberlin was allegedly intoxicated while driving and failed to stop at the scene of the collision after colliding with another vehicle in the Jamestown city.
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