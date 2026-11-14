undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cole’s District 2 Forum to Highlight Native American Voices and Perspectives
12 days ago
Pasadena Councilmember Rick Cole is bringing together Native American leaders to explore the importance of Indigenous knowledge, cultural preservation and the perspectives Native communities bring to today’s environmental and social challenges. November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to recognize the histories, experiences and contributions of Native American...