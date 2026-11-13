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VERDE New York Brings French Riviera Flair to the Meatpacking District with La Fête Sunday Brunch
By Social Life Magazine,9 days ago
Sundays in Manhattan are getting a glamorous new tradition as VERDE New York introduces La Fête, an all-day Sunday brunch party bringing the energy and sophistication of the French Riviera to the heart of the Meatpacking District. Launched in October, the weekly celebration takes place every Sunday from 2:00...